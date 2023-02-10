PM Modi to Inaugurate UP Global Investors' Summit Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh global investors' summit in Lucknow on February 10. Later in the afternoon on the same day, Modi will visit Mumbai, where he will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate two road projects to the nation - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and the Kurar underpass project. Modi will then inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, also in Mumbai, during his day-long visit.

More than 10,000 delegates, including more than 400 participants from 41 countries, top industry leaders, Union Ministers, Ministers/diplomats from 10 partner countries and CEOs of leading companies and banks are expected to attend the 34 sessions during the event at the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow.



As per the event`s schedule, while Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the summit on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, will chair various sessions -- including those being organised by 10 partner countries -- during the high-ticket event.



Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Godrej Industries chairman Nadir Godrej, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Dixon Technologies chairman Sunil Vachani and Zurich Airport Asia chief executive Daniel Bircher are likely to attend the summit.



