PM Modi visits Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition pavilion; enquires about modern farming equipment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a walkthrough of the Pavilion of Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition in Delhi. About 300 startups are showcasing their innovation related to Precision Farming and modern-age equipment in the exhibition. The startups explained the working mechanism and benefits of the equipment to PM Modi as he took stock of most of the stalls in the pavilion before inauguration PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and launching 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras.

The equipment and technologies put up on display by these 300 startups include innovation related to Precision Farming, Post-Harvest & Value Add Solutions, Allied Agriculture, Waste to Wealth, Mechanisation for Small Farmers, Supply Chain Management, Argi-Logistic, among others. The exhibition will facilitate startups to interact with farmers, FPOs, agri-experts, corporates etc. Startups will also share their experience and interact with other stakeholders in technical sessions.

Prime Minister Modi today inaugurated the two-day event “PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022” at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi. The event brings together more than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1500 Agri Startups. Over 1 crore farmers, from various institutions are expected to attend the event virtually in two days.

PM Modi today also inaugurated 600 Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. Under the scheme, the fertilizer retail shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner. PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of needs of the farmers and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements); testing facilities for soil, seeds, fertilizers; generate awareness among farmers; provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertilizer shops are planned to be converted into PMKSK.