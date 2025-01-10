New Delhi: As was been widely speculated in the social media, the latest teaser of Zerodha co-founder Nitin Kamath is out, where the guest this time is none other than Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Kamath has released a 2.13 minutes long teaser clip shared on January 9, 2025 for the next episode of his podcast series called 'People By WTF', where he begins as saying that he feels "nervous" to be sitting with the PM and asking talking to him.

"Mein aapke saamne baatein kar raha hoon, I feel nervous. It's a tough conversation for me to have," to which the PM wittily remarks, "Ek toh mere liye bhi ye podcast pehli baar ho raha hai. Pata nahi ye kaisa jayega aap logo ko, aapke darshako ko".

Among several questions that the teaser shows, one of the most pertinent question that Kamath poses, is drawing parallels with entrepreneurship and politics.

Kamath begins by asking, "If a youngster wants to become a politician todays, should there be any talent with with he would or should be judged?"

Modi replied, "Good people should continuously keep coming to politics. They should come with a mission, and not with just ambition. When I became the CM, I gave a speech. And unassumingly I had said, mistakes are inevitable, I too must have mistakes, I am a human, not some god.

The teaser cuts to next question by Kamath, "It feels as if Today the world is moving towards war. Should we be worried about what is happening in the world?"

PM Modi responded saying, "During the crisis we have maintained and repeatedly said that we are not neutral. I am in favour of peace.

Kamath's then enquired regarding the difference between Modi's 1st term and the second term as PM, to which the latter quipped, "During my first term, the people of the country were trying to understand me, and I was trying to understand Delhi."

A profound question that Kamath later asks the PM is that as somebody who grew up in a South Indian middle-class family, it has been ingrained since childhood that politics is a dirty place. He further asks the PM to respond on this mindset which seems very difficult to change.

PM Modi replies, "If what you were saying is true, you wouldn't be here today."

Here's the teaser of the 'People By WTF'

The trailer, at the time of writing this article has garnered 4,587 Comments and 771,920 views 13 hours of it being uploaded.