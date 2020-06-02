PM Narendra Modi to address CII annual session, his first major speech on economy since Unlock-1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Session 2020- “Getting Growth Back” at 11 am on Tuesday.

This will be PM’s first major speech on the Indian Economy since the announcement of Unlock-1.

The virtual online meeting at the annual session of the CII assumes significance as companies are resuming operations after the government has allowed gradual phasing out of the lockdown.

The CII is an industry association in India and is completing 125 years of its journey this year. Founded in 1895, CII has more than 9100 members, from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 291 national and regional sectoral industry bodies.

The session will focus on the rapid changes across multiple dimensions that are sweeping across the world as well as in India and how these would impact the Indian industry. It would work towards evolving strategies for crisis management for the nation and for businesses.

The PM's speech may also focus on the India's economic growth prospects.

India's economic growth slowed to 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019-2020, according to data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The government had imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections from March 25, 2020.

Notably, the Indian economy got impacted during the January-March quarter due to slowing down economic activities across the world. The economic growth was the lowest since 2008-09 when the economy had expanded at 3.1 percent.