UNION BUDGET 2024

PM Narendra Modi To Address Inaugural Session Of CII Post Budget Conference On 30 July

The Conference is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and is aimed at presenting the outline for Government’s larger vision for growth and industry’s role in this endeavour.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference’ at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 30 July, 2024 at 12 noon.

More than 1000 participants from Industry, Government, Diplomatic community, Think tanks among others will attend the conference in person while many would connect from the various CII centres across the country and overseas.

