PM Narendra Modi to chair Virtual Global Investor Roundtable 2020 today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) 2020 on Thursday which will be attended by heads of 20 top institutional investors from the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia and Singapore.

VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India's economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for making the country a USD 5 trillion economy.

The VGIR is being organized by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

PM Modi has tweeted:

At 6 PM tomorrow, 5th November, I would be joining the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable via video conferencing. Will be speaking about India’s reforms and opportunities for investors in our country. Do watch the speech. https://t.co/Phq4CmPvOP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2020

The Indian side at the roundtable will be represented by business leaders, financial market regulators, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Some of the prominent funds participating in the event include Temasek, AustralianSuper, CDPQ, CPP Investments, GIC, Future Fund, Japan Post Bank, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Korean Investment Corporation, Nippon Life, Mubadala Investment Company, Ontario Teachers, Teachers Retirement Texas and Pension Denmark.

Apart from this, there will be six major Indian industrialists -- Deepak Parekh (HDFC), Dilip Shanghvi (Sun Pharma), Mukesh Ambani (RIL), Nadan Nilekani (Infosys), Ratan Tata (Tata Group) and Uday Kotak (Kotak Mahindra Bank) to share their experience.

VGIR 2020 will provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India.

VGIR 2020 will also provide an occasion for all stakeholders to further cement the strong partnerships that have been built and to foster engagement with international institutional investors who are looking to increase their Indian investments.