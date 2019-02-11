हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Petrotech -2019 today

He will also address the inaugural session of the event.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Petrotech -2019 today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Petrotech– 2019, India’s flagship hydrocarbon conference at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida on Monday.

He will also address the inaugural session of the event. The 13th International Oil and Gas Conference Exhibition is being organised by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Modi tweeted:

The three-day mega event from 10 to 12 February 2019 will see participation of over 100 eminent speakers and 7000 delegates from around 70 countries.

Along with the Conference, the event will have a concurrent exhibition spread over 20,000 square meters at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The Petrotech-2019 Exhibition will have over 13 country pavilions and around 750 exhibitors from over 40 countries, with exclusive areas on the Make in India and Renewable Energy theme.

PM had in the past inaugurated the 12 the edition of Petrotech-2016. PM had also invited the global hydrocarbon companies to come and Make in India and assured them that our motto is to replace Red Tape with Red Carpet.

