PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How Much Money Can You Save In Uttar Pradesh? Check Solar Rooftop Calculator On Estimated Project Cost, Consumer Share And Subsidy

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: We have selected Uttar Pradesh as state, Category chosen is Residential and Average Monthly Bill is assumed at Rs 2,000 --Solar Rooftop Calculator Comes As The Following.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana that aims to provide free electricity up to 300 units every month for One Crore households. 

The rooftop solar scheme provides a CFA of 60% of system cost for 2 kW systems and 40% of additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3 kW capacity. The CFA will be capped at 3 kW. At current benchmark prices, this will mean Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1 kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW systems and Rs 78,000 for 3 kW systems or higher.

Households will be able to access collateral-free low-interest loan products of around 7% at present for installation of residential RTS systems up to 3 kW.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How Much Money Can You Save In Uttar Pradesh? Check Solar Rooftop Calculator

We have chosen Uttar Pradesh in the state bar, Category is Residential and the assumed estimated Your Average Monthly Bill as Rs 2,000.

Solar Rooftop Calculator Comes As The Following

Estimated Project Cost: Rs 1 Lakh

Estimated Consumer Share: Rs 40,000

Subsidy: Rs 60,000

Rooftop Area: 200 square feet or 19 square meter

Electricity Generation: 8.64 kWh/day or 3153 kWh/year

Financial Savings: 25.92/day or 9460/year

Emission Savings (in 25 years): 57 Tonne CO2

Payback Period: 5.47 Years

Return on Investment: 26 percent

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How To apply for subsidy

The households will have to apply for subsidy through the National Portal and will be able to select a suitable vendor for installing rooftop solar. The National Portal will assist the households in their decision-making process by providing relevant information such as appropriate system sizes, benefits calculator, vendor rating etc.

