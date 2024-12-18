PMAY 2.0: How To Apply For New Homes Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana? Check Eligibility And Required Documents

PMAY 2.0 Apply Online: PM Modi-led central government has launched the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY 2.0). This Yojana has been rolled out with the aim of providing financial assistance for housing to economically weaker sections (EWS) and middle-class families residing in urban areas.

The Union Cabinet gave its approval for the scheme On August 9, 2024, designed to assist EWS and middle-class families in urban areas. In the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY 2.0), the government intends to construct 1 lakh new houses, with each unit receiving a financial subsidy of Rs 2.30 lakh.

As per the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the first phase of PMAY-Urban saw the sanctioning of 1.18 lakh houses, out of which over 8.55 lakh were completed and handed over to beneficiaries.

The online application process for 1 lakh new households under PMAY-U 2.0 is now live. Eligible individuals can now submit their applications online. The scheme will be executed through several components, including: Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) and Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS). Notably, the goal of this initiative is to construct 20 million affordable homes by March 31, 2022.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0: Eligibility

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release on August 9, 2024, families in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories, who do not own a pucca house anywhere in India, are eligible to purchase or construct a house under PMAY-U 2.0.

The income criteria for these categories are:

EWS households: Annual income up to Rs 3 lakh.

LIG households: Annual income from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

MIG households: Annual income from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.

PMAY 2.0: Required Documents

To apply for PMAY 2.0, applicants must provide essential documents, including Aadhaar details for themselves and their family members, along with an active Aadhaar-linked bank account. An income certificate is necessary to establish eligibility, and a caste certificate may be required based on specific conditions. Adding further, applicants seeking assistance to construct a house on their own land need to submit land ownership documents.

How To Apply Online For New Homes Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY 2.0)?

Step 1: Visit the official Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) website at https://pmay-urban.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply for PMAY-U 2.0” icon on the homepage to access the application process.

Step 3: Review the scheme guidelines carefully to understand the terms and conditions before proceeding.

Step 4: Provide details such as your annual income to verify your eligibility for the scheme.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number to complete the Aadhaar verification process.

Step 6: Fill out the application form with details such as your address, income proof, and other required information.

Step 7: Submit the completed application form and wait for confirmation of your application status.