Prez Murmu Lauds Govt For Reducing Cost Of Farming And Increasing Profits

A while ago, President Droupadi Murmu came to Parliament in a buggy to address the both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members during the Budget session.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 12:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prez Murmu Lauds Govt For Reducing Cost Of Farming And Increasing Profits File Photo

New Delhi: Today, January 31, 2024, the new budget session starts, and President Droupadi Murmu is addressing both Houses. Tomorrow, they will present the votes on account. This is like a temporary budget to cover the government's expenses until the Lok Sabha election is done, and a regular budget session happens.

President Murmu started her speech by highlighting the achievements of the central government. She hails the Narendra Modi-led government for reducing farming costs and helping farmers in earning more money.

This is her first time speaking in the new Parliament building. A while ago, President Droupadi Murmu came to Parliament in a buggy to address the both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members during the Budget session. 

The session will go on until February 9, and there will probably be only two discussions -- one on the President's speech and the other on the vote on account. This is the last time Parliament meets before the Lok Sabha polls later this year.

