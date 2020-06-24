Railways to give full refund for tickets booked before April 14

New Delhi: In what will come as a major relief for passengers, the Indian Railways has announced that it will soon refund for all the tickets booked for regular trains on or before April 14 which are cancelled thereof.

“Ministry of Railways has decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to 14th April 2020 for the regular time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refund generated as per provisions contained in the letters issued earlier,” an official release said.

Notably, the Indian Railways has successfully refunded Rs 1,885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers from March 21 to May 31, 2020, on tickets booked through the online mode. The railway has managed to refund the entire cost of the reserved tickets.

The amount has been transferred to the account from where the payment was earlier made to book the tickets. Indian Railways also ensured that the passengers got their refund in time and did not face the inconvenience of visiting a PRS counter for collecting their refunds.

The Railways suspended its regular passenger train services from March 25 as the nationwide lockdown was announced to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in India.