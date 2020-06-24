हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Railways to give full refund for tickets booked before April 14

The Railways suspended its regular passenger train services from March 25 as the nationwide lockdown was announced to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in India.

Railways to give full refund for tickets booked before April 14

New Delhi: In what will come as a major relief for passengers, the Indian Railways has announced that it will soon refund for all the tickets booked for regular trains on or before April 14 which are cancelled thereof.

“Ministry of Railways has decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to 14th April 2020 for the regular time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refund generated as per provisions contained in the letters issued earlier,” an official release said.

Notably, the Indian Railways has successfully refunded Rs 1,885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers from March 21 to May 31, 2020, on tickets booked through the online mode. The railway has managed to refund the entire cost of the reserved tickets.

The amount has been transferred to the account from where the payment was earlier made to book the tickets. Indian Railways also ensured that the passengers got their refund in time and did not face the inconvenience of visiting a PRS counter for collecting their refunds.

The Railways suspended its regular passenger train services from March 25 as the nationwide lockdown was announced to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in India.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysRailwaysCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Electric equipment imported from China to be tested for malware
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 91,29,702Confirmed
  • 4,72,793Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M7S

India China Tension: George's 'Road' Map Against China