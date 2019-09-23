Railways to introduce Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express train from October 5

Indian Railways on Monday announced that IRCTC's Tejas Express train from New Delhi to Lucknow will run six days a week except on Tuesdays. The regular service of 82502 New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express Train will commence October 5.

The Tejas Express will depart from New Delhi at 03.35 pm and will reach Lucknow at 10.05 pm the same day. The regular service of 82501 Lucknow–New Delhi Tejas Express Train will commence from October 6. The Tejas Express will depart from Lucknow at 06.10 am and reach New Delhi at 12.25 pm the same day.

The Tejas Express will have one executive AC chair car and nine AC chair car coaches and it will halt at Kanpur and Ghaziabad stations enroute in both the directions. The inaugural run of Tejas Express from Lucknow to Delhi is scheduled for October 4 and on that day the train is scheduled to leave Lucknow at 9.30 am to arrive at New Delhi at 4.00 pm the same day. It will stop at Kanpur and Ghaziabad stations during the journey. According to railway officials, over 2,000 passengers have booked tickets for the journey from Lucknow to New Delhi and back within two days of opening of counters on Saturday (September 21).

Officials told Zee Media that the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas had 749 bookings till Sunday evening while for the return journey a total of 1,549 bookings had been made till November 20. The officials added that most bookings are between October 23 and October 26. It is to be noted that Tejas Express is the first train of the Indian Railways that will be fully run by its subsidiary Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.