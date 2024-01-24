Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Gives Big Boost To Businesses; CAIT Claims Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Revenue Generated Around Event

New Delhi: Business revenue worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore was generaterd across the country in the event of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya, The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has estimated.

As per the CAIT report, people went on a shopping spree ahead of the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple. CIAT report said that Uttar Pradesh registered trade of Rs 40,000 crore, while Delhi saw revenue generation of Rs 25,000 crore.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of CAIT, has said that small traders have reaped maximum benefits. He also hailed the “Har Sheher Ayodhya, Har Ghar Ayodhya” campaign. Under the campaign, that ran from January 1-22, over 1.5 million programmes were held by small and large business organisations across the nation.

Sales of devotional souveniers, sweets, decorations, and other spiritual items aided in giving major boost to the businesses, said CAIT.

Earlier, a CAIT had estimated that business worth Rs 1 trillion is expected to be generated with the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. CAIT had based its estimate on feedback received from trade associations of 30 cities across different states.

Khandelwal had stated that markets are witnessing a high demand for Shri Ram flags, banners, caps, t-shirts, and printed 'kurtas' featuring the image of the Ram temple.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Lord Ram at the newly constructed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held on January 22.