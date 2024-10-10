Ratan Tata Death, Last Rites: Industrialist To Get State Funeral; Mortal Remains To Be Kept At NCPA For Public Darshan Today

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, has passed away at the age of 86. The industrial will be given state funeral while his mortal remains will be kept at NCPA for public darshan today.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde has confirmed that Tata will be given state funeral.



"The precious gem of the country is lost. Ratanji Tata was a unique and ideal amalgamation of ethics and entrepreneurship. Ratanji Tata was a living legend who successfully took over the reins of the Tata Group, which has a tradition of excellence and integrity of nearly 150 years. The decision making ability and mental strength that he displayed from time to time, took the Tata Group to different industrial heights. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. Ratanji Tata was the pride of India, he will always remain a role model for the coming generation of entrepreneurs," the Maharashtra CM wrote on X.

खो गया देश का अनमोल रत्न



रतनजी टाटा नैतिकता और उद्यमशीलता के अपूर्व और आदर्श संगम थे.लगभग 150 वर्षों की उत्कृष्टता और अखंडता की परंपरा वाले टाटा ग्रुप की कमान सफलतापूर्वक संभालने वाले रतनजी टाटा एक जीवित किवदंती थे.उन्होंने समय-समय पर जिस निर्णय क्षमता और मानसिक दृढ़ता का परिचय… https://t.co/u6MdkdheCC — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 9, 2024

