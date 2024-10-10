Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2804991https://zeenews.india.com/economy/ratan-tata-death-last-rites-industrialist-to-get-state-funeral-mortal-remains-to-be-kept-at-ncpa-for-public-darshan-today-2804991.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
RATAN TATA DEATH

Ratan Tata Death, Last Rites: Industrialist To Get State Funeral; Mortal Remains To Be Kept At NCPA For Public Darshan Today

Industrialist Ratan tata breathed his last on Wednesday night (October 9).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 07:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ratan Tata Death, Last Rites: Industrialist To Get State Funeral; Mortal Remains To Be Kept At NCPA For Public Darshan Today

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, has passed away at the age of 86. The industrial will be given state funeral while his mortal remains will be kept at NCPA for public darshan today.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde has confirmed that Tata will be given state funeral.
 
"The precious gem of the country is lost. Ratanji Tata was a unique and ideal amalgamation of ethics and entrepreneurship. Ratanji Tata was a living legend who successfully took over the reins of the Tata Group, which has a tradition of excellence and integrity of nearly 150 years. The decision making ability and mental strength that he displayed from time to time, took the Tata Group to different industrial heights. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. Ratanji Tata was the pride of India, he will always remain a role model for the coming generation of entrepreneurs," the Maharashtra CM wrote on X.

tata

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK