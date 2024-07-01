Advertisement
RBI Appoints Arnab Kumar Chowdhury As New Executive Director

Arnab Kumar Chowdhury has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank of India. He has worked extensively in the area of supervision of financial entities. 

|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 06:42 PM IST|Source: PTI
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as executive director with effect from Wednesday. Chowdhury will look after three departments, including DICGC.

Prior to being promoted to executive director, Chowdhury was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Supervision. As executive director, he will look after the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), foreign exchange department, and international department, the RBI said in a statement.

Arnab Kumar Chowdhury is a chartered accountant and holds a master's degree in economics. He is also a certified associate of IIBF. He has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank of India. He has worked extensively in the area of supervision of financial entities.

Arnab Kumar Chowdhury has worked in the area of corporate strategy, budgeting, accounting and issue department. He has also served as a member of several committees and working groups and has been contributing to policy formulation.

