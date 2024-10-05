RBI Appoints Aviral Jain As New Executive Director
Aviral Jain has over three decades of experience in supervision, currency management, foreign exchange regulation, and human resource management.
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Aviral Jain as Executive Director (ED), effective from October 1, 2024. Prior to this promotion, Jain served as the Regional Director for Maharashtra, bringing over 30 years of extensive experience in various key areas, including supervision, currency management, foreign exchange regulation, and human resource management.
His academic credentials include a postgraduate degree in economics, along with certifications in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, and capital markets.
As Executive Director, Jain will oversee the Legal Department, Premises Department, and the Right to Information Act (as First Appellate Authority). He is also a Certified Associate of IIBF.
