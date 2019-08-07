close

RBI

RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points in third bi-monthly monetary policy

The move is expected to lead to reduction of lending rate by banks leading to lower EMI for housing, car loan and corporate borrowers. This is RBI's second monetary policy after Modi 2.0 took charge in May.

New Delhi: The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced reduction of repo rates by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent in its third bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20.

The repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) has been reduced by 0.35 basis points to 5.40 percent from 5.75 percent with immediate effect. Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF stands adjusted to 5.15 percent, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 5.65 percent and the CRR rates remain at 4 percent, RBI said.

 

