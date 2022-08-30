NewsBusinessEconomy
RBI

RBI imposes penalty on 8 co-operative banks

RBI has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on The Nellore Co-operative Urban Bank Limited, Gandhi Nagar, Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh and Kakinada Co-operative Town Bank Ltd, Kakinada, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh.

Edited By:  Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 12:49 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • RBI informed about the penalties through multiple statements.
  • RBI said a Rs 55 lakh penalty has been imposed on The Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
  • Besides, Rs 1 lakh fine has been imposed on The Kendrapara Urban Cooperative Bank, Kendrapara and Rs 5 lakh on the National Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Trending Photos

RBI imposes penalty on 8 co-operative banks

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has imposed penalty on eight cooperative banks, including Rs 55 lakh on The Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank, for deficiencies in regulatory compliances.

The central bank informed about the penalties through multiple statements.

A penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on Bharat Heavy Electricals Employees' Co-operative Bank, Kailasapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu; Rs 5 lakh on The Ottapalam Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd, No.F. 1647, Ottapalam, Palakkad District, Kerala; and Rs 10 lakh on The Darussalam Co-operative Urban Bank, Hyderabad, Telangana.

In a statement, the RBI said a Rs 55 lakh penalty has been imposed on The Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh for violation of directions related to 'income recognition, asset classification, provisioning' and finance for housing schemes.

The RBI has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on The Nellore Co-operative Urban Bank Limited, Gandhi Nagar, Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh and Kakinada Co-operative Town Bank Ltd, Kakinada, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh.

Besides, Rs 1 lakh fine has been imposed on The Kendrapara Urban Cooperative Bank, Kendrapara and Rs 5 lakh on the National Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

In each case, the RBI said penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress