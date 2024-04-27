Advertisement
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

RBI Lays Out Criteria For Small Finance Banks To Achieve Universal Banks License

The bank intending to transit must have their shares listed on a recognized stock exchange.

|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 11:29 AM IST|Source: ANI
RBI Lays Out Criteria For Small Finance Banks To Achieve Universal Banks License File Photo

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set out certain provisions fulfilling which Small Finance Banks (SFBs) can voluntarily convert themselves into Universal Banks.
Such conversion shall be subject to the fulfilling net worth requirement as applicable to Universal Banks, a satisfactory track record of performance for a minimum period of five years, and RBI’s due diligence exercise.

The bank intending to transit must have their shares listed on a recognized stock exchange; have a minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore as at the end of the previous quarter (audited); and have a net profit in the last two financial years; among others. (Also Read: RBI Issues Draft Rules For Web Aggregators Of Loan Products)

The eligible Bank will have to furnish a detailed rationale for such a transition, RBI said. (Also Read: Tesla Layoffs: EV Maker To Cut 693 Employees Amid Decline In Sales)

