RBI Monetary Policy: Check Date, Time, And Where To Watch Governor Shaktikanta Das' Press Conference Live

RBI Monetary Policy Update: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has convened a three-day meeting of its six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) starting today, December 4, to assess the nation’s economic conditions and determine crucial lending rates. The MPC will focus on key factors, including interest rates, inflation, growth projections, and global oil prices, before making its official announcements during the press conference.

RBI Monetary Policy: Date and Time

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to reveal the outcomes of the MPC's discussions on Friday, December 6, at 10:00 AM. The meeting will run from December 4 through December 6, with the Governor also holding a press conference immediately afterwards.

RBI Monetary Policy: Where To Watch Live?

The speech by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will be streamed live across the central bank's social media platforms, including Facebook and X. It will also be available on the RBI's official YouTube channel. The press conference following the policy announcement will be broadcasted live on these platforms as well.

RBI Conducts Meetings Each Financial Year

The RBI conducts six bi-monthly meetings each year to review essential factors such as repo rates, inflation projections, GDP growth, and other significant macroeconomic indicators. The MPC’s most recent meeting took place from October 7-9, and the next session is scheduled for February 5-7, following the December meeting.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Tenure:

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s term as RBI Governor is scheduled to conclude on December 10. He was appointed in December 2018. There is a speculations that he could be offered an extension for another term.