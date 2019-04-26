RBI to introduce new 'greenish-yellow' Rs 20 note shortly

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that new Rs 20 denomination notes in the Mahatma Gandhi series will be issued shortly.

In an official statement, the RBI said that the new denomination has the motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The new Rs 20 note will be greenish yellow in colour, the statement said.

"All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender," the statement read. The note bears the signature of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI.

The statement added that the note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

Below is the image of the new Rs 20 banknote, to be issued by the central bank:

Salient features of the note:

Obverse (Front)

1. See-through register with denominational numeral 20

2. Denominational numeral 20 in Devanagari

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

4. Micro letters 'RBI', ‘भारत', ‘INDIA' and '20'

5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI

6. Guarantee clause, Governor's signature with promise clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (20) watermarks

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

Reverse (Back)

10. Year of printing of the note on the left

11. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

12. Language panel

13. Motif of Ellora Caves

14. Denominational numeral 20 in Devanagari.

The dimension of the banknote will be 63 mm x 129 mm.

