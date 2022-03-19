हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

RBI to prioritise growth during April meet

Earlier this month, CPI inflation came in at an eight-month high of 6.1 per cent YoY in February 2022.

RBI to prioritise growth during April meet

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to prioritise growth over inflationary fears in its April, 2022 policy meet. Notably, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation print has remained at elevated level due to higher-than-expected vegetable prices in February. Moreover, inflation is expected to remain at elevated levels due to higher crude oil price in subsequent months owing to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“Nevertheless, we still expect the RBI to prioritise growth in its April 2022 monetary policy meet as we believe growth is still a bigger concern currently rather than inflation," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services. “We expect inflation in the range of 5.2-5.4 per cent YoY in FY22."

Earlier this month, CPI inflation came in at an eight-month high of 6.1 per cent YoY in February 2022. Besides, food inflation came in at a 15-month high of 5.8 per cent YoY in February 2022 versus 5.4 per cent YoY a month ago.

“Within food, vegetables primarily caused the spike in inflation as excluding vegetables, CPI came in at 6.1 per cent YoY similar to the level seen in January 2022."

“Other items such as cereals and products, meat and fish, spices, and sugar and confectionary that constitute 17 per cent weight in CPI index also contributed to higher inflation."

On the contrary, fuel and power inflation came in at a 10-month low of 8.7 per cent YoY in February 2022. Furthermore, core inflation stood at 6.2 per cent YoY for the fifth consecutive month in February 2022.

“All three components of core inflation remained broadly flat with no major movement." “Slightly higher inflation in housing, and clothing and footwear was offset by marginally low inflation in miscellaneous items."

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RBICPIInflationfood inflationReserve Bank of India
Next
Story

India's legitimate energy transactions shouldn't be politicised: Govt on oil imports from Russia

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Russia Ukraine war: Naveen's body will reach India on Monday