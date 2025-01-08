Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2841047https://zeenews.india.com/economy/real-money-is-with-gujjus-zerodhas-nithin-kamath-shares-analysis-of-stock-market-data-creds-kunal-shah-responds-2841047.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ZERODHA

'...Real money is with Gujjus': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Shares Analysis Of Stock Market Data; CRED's Kunal Shah Responds

Ahmedabad and Mumbai account for 80% of equity delivery trades, shared Nitin Kamath in his stock market analysis.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2025, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'...Real money is with Gujjus': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Shares Analysis Of Stock Market Data; CRED's Kunal Shah Responds

New Delhi: Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has tweeted regarding his analysis of stock market data, that showed Mumbai and Ahmedabad account for 80 percent of the equity delivery trade.

Kamath tweeted, "Ahmedabad and Mumbai account for 80% of equity delivery trades. Let that sink in. Essentially, the real money is with Gujjus. Btw, Gujarat accounts for just 8% of the total registered investors, and the share has been falling."

A lot of reactions poured in on X (formerly Twitter) on Kamath's post. Co-founder of Freecharge and the founder of CRED Kunal Shah promptly responded saying "Risk hai to Ishq hai."

Kamath shared a comprehensive table on city-wise distribution of turnover on cash segments of BSE and NSE, pointing that Mumbai contributed 64.28 percent to the equity trade deliveries while Ahmedabad contributed 17.53 percent in November 2024, followed by Bengaluru at 3.97 percent for the same period.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK