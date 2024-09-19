Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795307https://zeenews.india.com/economy/refund-cap-for-sahara-group-depositors-increased-to-rs-50000-from-rs-10000-2795307.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
SAHARA GROUP

Refund Cap For Sahara Group Depositors Increased To Rs 50,000 From Rs 10,000

The government has so far released Rs 370 crore to more than 4.29 lakh depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies through the CRCS-Sahara refund portal.

|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 08:25 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Refund Cap For Sahara Group Depositors Increased To Rs 50,000 From Rs 10,000

New Delhi: The government has raised the cap on refund amounts for small depositors of the Sahara Group Cooperative Societies to Rs 50,000, up from the previous limit of Rs 10,000, a senior cooperation ministry official said on Wednesday.

The government has so far released Rs 370 crore to more than 4.29 lakh depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies through the CRCS-Sahara refund portal.

"With an increase in the limit of refund amount to Rs 50,000, about Rs 1,000 crore payment will be made in the next 10 days," the official said.

Last week, the cap on refund amount for small depositors was raised to Rs 50,000 each from Rs 10,000, the official said.

The government is vetting the claims of depositors carefully before releasing the refund.

Following a Supreme Court order, the CRCS-Sahara refund portal was launched on July 18, 2023, for submission of claims by genuine depositors of Sahara Group's four multi-state cooperative societies for refund of their legitimate deposits.

The societies are Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Lucknow; Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Bhopal; Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Kolkata; and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, Hyderabad.

In accordance with a Supreme Court order dated March 29, 2023, an amount of Rs 5,000 crore was transferred from the Sebi-Sahara Refund Account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) on May 19, 2023.

The disbursement of money digitally is being monitored by Justice R Subhash Reddy, a Supreme Court judge.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months