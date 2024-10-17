Advertisement
Economy
Reliance Investors Alert! RIL 1:1 Bonus Share Record Date Announced

This is the sixth bonus issue from RIL since its IPO and the second in this decade by Reliance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has fixed October 28, 2024 (Monday) as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible for bonus equity shares of the Company.

The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) had in its recent annual general meeting (AGM) held last month, approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. This means every shareholder holding 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 each on the record date will receive 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 each.

RIL 1:1 Bonus Issue Record Date

"This is further to our letters dated September 5, 2024 and October 16, 2024 intimating the approval by the members for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. In this regard, we wish to inform that the Company has fixed Monday, October 28, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible for bonus equity shares of the Company," RIL said in a BSE filing.

Reliance Bonus Issue: Early Diwali Gift For Investors

“This will be the largest ever issuance of bonus equity shares in the Indian equity market. The issuance and listing of bonus shares will coincide with the upcoming festive season in India and will be an early Diwali Gift to all our esteemed shareholders,” RIL had said in its AGM.

“This is the sixth bonus issue from RIL since its IPO and the second in this Golden Decade. The bonus issue is a testimony to Reliance’s continued commitment towards rewarding shareholders during the Golden Decade from 2017 to 2027”, it added.

In 2017, Reliance had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. This was followed by a Rights Issue in 2020, where shareholder’s investment has grown 2.5 times already. In July 2023, Jio Financial Services Limited was demerged, which is valued 35 per cent higher today from its listing.

