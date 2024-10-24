New Delhi: A manager's toxic reaction to an employer's serious car accident has infuriated several social media users. An employee messaged his manager about a serious car accident that he had survived. The following day, the employer sent the worker a message stating that other than a death in the family, there is no excuse for not reporting to work. The conversation uploaded by the employee on social media has enraged several social media users.

The employee uploaded the conversation on X which has sparked widespread outrage over the manager's ruthless attitude. The social media post featured a screenshot of the text conversation in which the manager seemed unconcerned about the employee's well-being and only concerned with his presence at work. Rather than inquiring about the worker's safety, the manager replied, "Keep me updated on what time you're expecting to be here."

what would y'all respond with if your manager says this? pic.twitter.com/bZznlPZrLT — kira _ (@kirawontmiss) October 22, 2024

The following day, the manager reiterated that absences other than those caused by a death in the family are not excused. "It's understandable why you would be late, but regardless anything that prevents you from being at the workplace other than a death in the family is unexcused at any company," the manager's text message read.

The employee's social media post went viral, receiving over 21 million views and infuriating many users. Many user comments criticized the unhealthy work culture and management's insensitivity, flooding the page. The post has sparked discussions regarding management's lack of empathy and harmful workplace cultures.

Social media users have harshly criticized the message, denouncing the manager's callous actions. One user wrote, “Managers like this scare me, like is your life that miserable?!”

Another user said, “Block and delete. Never go back to that work. And if any company in the future ever asked why you left you can pull up this screenshot.”

One user wrote, "I would show up at their house early the next morning and slash all 4 tires on their car and then ask why they are late when they eventually turn up in a taxi."