topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessEconomy
INDIA

Retail inflation eases to 5.72% in December from 5.88% in November: Government data

RBI, in its fight against rising inflation, had already hiked the key policy rate by 225 basis points since May to 6.25 percent to cool off domestic retail inflation that stayed above its upper tolerance limit for nearly three quarters.

Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 07:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • India's retail inflation during the month of December was at 5.72%.
  • The data was released by the ministry of statistics today.
  • The latest figures showed a marginal decline and further moderation in retail inflation.

Trending Photos

Retail inflation eases to 5.72% in December from 5.88% in November: Government data

New Delhi: India's retail inflation during the month of December was at 5.72 percent, according to data released by the ministry of statistics on Thursday. The latest figures showed a marginal decline and further moderation in retail inflation as compared with the previous month. India's retail inflation rate based on Consumer Price Index was 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in October.

Retail inflation in India had remained above 6 percent till October for over three quarters, which was beyond RBI's comfort zone. RBI, in its fight against rising inflation, had already hiked the key policy rate by 225 basis points since May to 6.25 percent to cool off domestic retail inflation that stayed above its upper tolerance limit for nearly three quarters.

Raising interest rates typically cools demand in the economy, thereby putting a brake on inflation. The latest hike was on December 7 last year, when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI increased the policy repo rate by 35 basis points, besides deciding to remain focused on the "withdrawal of accommodation" of monetary policy to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting economic growth.

Live Tv

IndiaIndia retail inflationAll India retail inflationMonetary Policy CommitteeRBI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?