Retail Inflation Falls To 4.25% In May As Food Prices Slide

New Delhi: India's retail inflation, which is measured by the consumer price index (CPI), fell to 4.25 percent in May as food prices came down. In April, it was 4.70 percent. Food inflation too slid to 2.91 percent in May from 3.84 percent in April.





According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, retail inflation was at a high of 7.04 percent in May 2022, while food inflation was 7.97 percent during the period.This is the third consecutive month when CPI-based inflation has remained below the RBI's tolerance level, which is between 2 percent to 6 percent.Prices of cereals, oil, fats, fruits, beverages as well as clothing and footwear came down in May compared to April.