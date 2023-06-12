Retail Inflation Falls To 4.25% In May As Food Prices Slide
Prices of cereals, oil, fats, fruits, beverages as well as clothing and footwear came down in May compared to April.
New Delhi: India's retail inflation, which is measured by the consumer price index (CPI), fell to 4.25 percent in May as food prices came down. In April, it was 4.70 percent. Food inflation too slid to 2.91 percent in May from 3.84 percent in April.
This is the third consecutive month when CPI-based inflation has remained below the RBI's tolerance level, which is between 2 percent to 6 percent.
