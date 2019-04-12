Retail inflation inches up to 2.86% in March

New Delhi: India's retail inflation saw a marginal rise of 2.86 percent in March on account of increase in prices of food articles and fuel, according to government data released Friday.

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.57 percent in February this year. On yearly basis, it was 4.28 percent in March 2018.

The data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that inflation in food basket rose to 0.3 percent in March from (-) 0.66 percent in the previous month.

The rate of price rise was also higher in 'fuel and light' category. The inflation in the segment rose to 2.42 percent as against 1.24 percent in February.