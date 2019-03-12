Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February

New Delhi: Retail inflation rose to four-month high of 2.57 percent in February, mainly driven by higher food prices.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 1.97 percent in January and 4.44 percent in February 2018.

Food inflation based on CPI, however was in negative at 0.66 percent. The latest print is higher than (-) 2.24 percent in January.

The earlier lowest inflation was 2.33 percent in November 2018.

The Reserve Bank factors in retail inflation while deciding at its monetary policy.