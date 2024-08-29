RIL AGM 2024: Five Key Things To Expect, Livestreaming And Other Details For 3.5 Million Shareholders

New Delhi: The 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM today. Around 3.5 million shareholders will hear from Chairman Mukesh Ambani during the meeting, who will give updates on important facets of the business's activities.

Given that Ambani has a history of making significant announcements at Reliance AGMs, investors will be closely monitoring any major announcements. The following is a summary of the top five market projections for the 47th Reliance AGM in 2024:



1. Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail IPOs

Investors will be closely monitoring any plans or scheduled dates for Reliance Jio or Reliance Retail's IPOs. Since the management stated at the 2019 AGM that both businesses would be listed within five years, investors have been waiting for a date for the announcement of these listings. According to global brokerage Jefferies, Jio may go public in 2025 at a valuation of about $112 billion.

2. Stake Sale in O2C Busines

A specific plan for selling stakes in the company's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business is anticipated by investors. Shareholders will keep a careful eye on the specifics of potential buyers and the transaction value of such sales among others.

3. New Energy Projects

During today's Reliance AGM, investors will be closely monitoring Mukesh Ambani's address for updates on ongoing projects in the new energy industry. Investors will seek out precise project commissioning dates as well as evaluations of these businesses' possible profit margins. RIL has set aside $1 billion for capital expenses for its solar manufacturing division in FY24. Investors will be watching for further information in these areas.

4. 5G Monetization Plans

Reliance Jio's plans for monetizing its 5G network are expected to be revealed at the AGM. This covers, among other things, strategies for utilizing 5G technology to drive revenue growth and potential partnerships. Analysts anticipate updates on Reliance Jio's accelerated 5G rollout.

5. Succession Plan

Investors will be watching for information on Reliance Industries' succession plans, leadership changes, and important hirings. A succession plan headed by Mukesh Ambani in 2022 put Isha Ambani in charge of retail, Akash in charge of Jio, and Anant in charge of the energy division. Investors will be closely monitoring any further developments on the leadership change.

RIL 47th Annual General Meeting Livestreaming

The 47th Annual General Meeting will be live-streamed on various platforms of Reliance. Shareholders and investors can join this link :https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting --30 minutes ahead of the schedule.