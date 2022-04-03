RRR and India’s economy have something in common? Piyush Goyal finds a connection - Watch

New Delhi: Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Sunday (April 3), compared the record-shattering growth of RRR at the box office to the expansion of the Indian economy. Goyal noted that SS Rajamouli’s RRR movie has become the country’s largest film. “I have learnt that #RRR movie is perhaps country's biggest film, and has earned over Rs 750 crores,” he said.

“Likewise, I feel India's economy is also breaking record after record: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on India's export figure reaching $418 bn for FY 2021-22,” the minister said on Sunday while addressing a press conference. In comparison, merchandise exports stood at $292 billion in FY 2021.

According to official data released on Sunday, the country’s merchandise exports spurted to a record high of $418 billion in the financial year 2022. The growth comes on the back of higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals.

Goyal told reporters that outbound shipments touched an all-time high of $40 billion in a month in March 2022. India’s exports had stood at $34 billion in March 2021. Hailing the success of the country in achieving the goods export target, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last month, had said that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

The merchandise exports had crossed the $100 billion mark on March 23, 2022. The top five export destinations importing Indian goods are the US, UAE, China, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. Also Read: India exports rise to record high of $418 billion in FY22

According to a report by PTI, the key export sectors, which contributed to record healthy growth, include petroleum products, engineering, gems and jewellery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Also Read: Unemployment rate decreasing in India: CMIE

