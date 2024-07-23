Rs 1.52 Lakh Crore Boost For Agriculture In Budget: Emphasis On Natural Farming, Jan Samarth Kisan Credit Cards And More

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented her 7th budget in which she continued her emphasis on the agriculture and allied sectors. During her budget speech, FM Sitharaman said that Rs 1.52 lakh crore has been allotted for agriculture & allied sectors. She said that 109 new high-yielding & climate-resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops are to be released for cultivation by farmers.

She said that the Budget envisages sustained efforts on the following 9 priorities for generating ample opportunities for all which are Productivity and Resilience in Agriculture, Employment and Skilling, Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice, Manufacturing and Services, Urban Development, Energy Security, Infrastructure, Innovation & Research and Development as well as Next Generation Reforms.

FM Sitharaman listed various other measures for the sector which are listed below:

* A strong push to 1 crore farmers across the country towards natural farming, supported through certification and branding

* 10,000 need-based bio inputs resource centres to be established, assisting the implementation

* Government to facilitate the implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in agriculture, in partnership with the states.

* Digital crop survey for Kharif using DPI to be taken up in 400 districts.

* Issuance of the Jan Samarth-based Kisan Credit Cards to be enabled in 5 states.

* Financial support for setting up a network of Nucleus Breeding Centres for Shrimp Broodstocks to be provided.

* National Cooperation Policy to be framed with an objective of fast-tracking the growth of the rural economy and generations of employment opportunities.

