हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FM Sitharaman

Rs 1 lakh crore fund to be created for agriculture infrastructure projects

The Finance Minister said the focus has been on short term crop loans while investment in long term agriculture infrastructure has often not been enough.

Rs 1 lakh crore fund to be created for agriculture infrastructure projects
Image courtesy: Twitter/PIB

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (May 15) announced Rs 1 Lakh crore fund for agriculture Infrastructure for farmers, saying, "Financing facility of Rs 1,00,000 crore will be provided for funding agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points. The impetus for development pf farm-gate and aggregation point, affordable and financially viable post-harvest management infrastructure."

As she said at the beginning of her media briefing that the third tranche will focus on agriculture, fisheries, dairy, food processing, and allied activities, agri-infrastructure related points are given below: 

- Lack of adequate cold chain and Post Harvest Management infrastructure in the vicinity of farm-gate causing gaps in value chains. 

- Focus has been on short term crop loans while investment in long term agriculture infrastructure has often not been enough. 

- Financing facility of Rs 1,00,000 crore will be provided for funding Agriculture Infrastructure Projects at farm-gate and aggregation points (Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, Farmers Producer Organisations, Agriculture entrepreneurs, Start-ups, etc.) 

- The impetus for development of farm-gate & aggregation point, affordable and financially viable Post Harvest Management infrastructure 

- Fund will be created immediately. 

The Finance Minister also elaborated additional steps taken for fisheries during COVID-19 lockdown: 

- All 4 COVID related announcements for fisheries implemented 
- Validity of Sanitary Import Permits (SIPs) for import of Shrimp Broodstock extended by 3 months 
- Condoned delay up to 1 month in the arrival of Broodstock consignments 
- Allowed rebooking of Quarantine cubicles for cancelled consignments with no additional charges 
- Verification of documents and grant of NOC for Quarantine relaxed from 7 days to 3 days 
- Registration of 242 Registered Shrimp hatcheries and Nauplii Rearing Hatcheries expiring on 31.03.2020 extended for 3 months 
- Operations of Marine Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture relaxed to cover Inland Fisheries 

Tags:
FM SitharamanAtmanirbhar Bharat AbhiyanAgriculture Infrastructure Fundfisheries
Next
Story

Rs 18,700 crore funds transferred under PM KISAN in past 2 months: FM Sitharaman

  • 81,970Confirmed
  • 2,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M36S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day