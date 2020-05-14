Rs 11002 crore fund released to all states in advance to help migrants and urban poor

New Delhi: Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (May 14) announced support for migrants and urban poor. She said the government has permitted states to utilise State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for setting up a shelter for migrants.

"Central government released Rs 11002 crore of its contribution in advance to all states on 3rd April," she said while announcing support for migrants and urban poor during the last 2 months. The key points are:

1. The government of India has permitted SDRF for setting up a shelter for migrants and providing them food and water etc.

2. The central government also released 11002 crore of its contribution in advance to all states on 3rd April, to augment funds in their SDRF.

3. Hygienically prepared three meals a day provided for the residents of Shelters for Urban Homeless (SUH) during the lockdown--March 28, 2020.

4. 12,000 SHGs have produced 3 crore masks and 1.20 IMO litres of sanitizers. This gave additional employment opportunities to the urban poor.

5. Disbursal of Revolving Fund (RF) to Self Help Groups was on-boarded on PAISA Portal in April 2020 on a pilot basis in Gujarat and is now being rolled out across all the states in May 2020.

6. 7,200 new Self Help Groups of urban poor have been formed during the period starting 15th March 2020.

MGNREGS support to returning migrants

- 14.62 crore person-days of work generated till 13. May 2020

- Actual Expenditure till date is around Rs 10,000 Cr

- Work offered to 2.33 Crore wage seekers yesterday in 1.87 Lakh Gram Panchayats

- 40-50% more persons enrolled, compared to May last year

- Average wage rate rose to Rs 202 from Rs 182 in the last FY

- Drive being undertaken to enroll returning migrants

- States/UTs advised providing works to migrant workers as per the provisions of the Act

- Planning for continuing MNREGA works in Monsoon as well: plantations, horticulture, livestock-related sheds