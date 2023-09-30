trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669080
Rs 2000 Currency Note Exchange Date Extended By RBI; Check New Deadline Here

"It has been decided to extend the current arrangement for deposit/exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes until October 07, 2023," the RBI stated in a press statement as the time frame for the withdrawal process had come to an end.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 05:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rs 2000 Currency Note Exchange Date Extended By RBI; Check New Deadline Here

New Delhi: The public now has until October 7 to exchange and turn in Rs 2000 notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on September 30.

(This is a developing story).

