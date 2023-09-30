Rs 2000 Currency Note Exchange Date Extended By RBI; Check New Deadline Here

New Delhi: The public now has until October 7 to exchange and turn in Rs 2000 notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on September 30.

"It has been decided to extend the current arrangement for deposit/exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes until October 07, 2023," the RBI stated in a press statement as the time frame for the withdrawal process had come to an end.

As the period specified for the withdrawal process has come to an end, and based on a review, it has been decided to extend the current arrangement for the deposit/exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes until October 07, 2023: Reserve Bank of India pic.twitter.com/ovDz0aCjrm — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2023

(This is a developing story).