topStoriesenglish2610817
NewsBusinessEconomy
RBI

Rs 2,000 Note Withdrawal May Not Impact Gold Demand, Rupee Value: Expert

The RBI on Friday said Rs 2,000 denomination notes to the value of Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation on March 31, 2023.

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 05:27 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Rs 2,000 Note Withdrawal May Not Impact Gold Demand, Rupee Value: Expert

New Delhi: The decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation will not have any major impact on gold demand and also on the rupee value, an expert said on Saturday. According to the expert, the number of Rs 2,000 denomination notes in circulation (or stocked in lockers) is not huge.

"The number of Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation is not large. This is not like demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes that happened in 2016," Hareesh V., Head of Commodities Research, Geojit Financial Services told IANS. (Also Read: Latest FD Rates 2023: Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Of SBI vs BoB vs HDFC vs ICICI Bank Compared)

According to Hareesh, there are other investment avenues and further, there is a limit for using hard cash to purchase gold. "The RBI decision will also not have any bearing on the gold/silver futures," he said.

The RBI on Friday said Rs 2,000 denomination notes to the value of Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation on March 31, 2023. Hareesh said even if people decide to convert their Rs 2,000 into US dollars, there will not be any major impact on the value of the Indian rupee.

"As witnessed during demonetisation, we expect the deposit accretion of banks could improve marginally in the near term. This will ease the pressure on deposit rate hikes and could also result in moderation in short-term interest rates," Karthik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818