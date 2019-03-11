Rs 5,215 crore transferred to about 2.6 crore farmers so far under PM-Kisan scheme

New Delhi: The Government has transferred Rs 5,215 crore to over 2.6 crore small and marginal farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme since its announcement, the PMO informed via twitter.

“Benefit of over Rs. 5215 crore transferred directly into the bank accounts of more then 2.6 crore small and marginal farmers within 37 days of announcement of the scheme!,” PMO tweeted

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Benefit of over Rs. 5215 crore transferred directly into the bank accounts of more then 2.6 crore small and marginal farmers within 37 days of announcement of the scheme! — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 10, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month officially launched the PM-KISAN Scheme to electronically transfer the First Installment of Rs 2,021 crore directly into the bank accounts of 1,010,6,880 (One Crore One Lakh Six Thousand Eight Hundred Eighty).

Eligible Farmers of 24 States and the Union Territories under the Scheme, Rs 6,000 will be given each year to eligible Small and Marginal Farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. The amount will be given in three installments of Rs.2000 each.

The PMO tweet further said,

Would be first scheme where such an amount has been transferred to so many beneficiaries in such a short span of time. This shows the new professional work culture of New India. नामुमकिन अब मुमकिन है! — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 10, 2019

Earlier an official release said, “The scheme is effective from 1.12.2018. The amount is being released by the Central Government directly into the bank accounts of the eligible farmers under Direct Benefit Transfer mode for a period of 4 months ending on 31.03.2019. Around 12.5 crore farmers across the country will be benefitted from this Scheme.”