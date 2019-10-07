Sensex, Nifty trade cautious on neutral global cues; Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea stocks gain

The stock market of India trade tepid and cautious as the global indicators and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were negative today. The BSE Sensex gained 107 points and scaled at 37,780 levels while the 50-stock Nifty rose 13 points to 11,189 levels. The Bank Nifty index scaled 189 points to 27,921 levels.

Speaking on the current market scenario SEBI registered technical equity analyst Simi Bhaumik said, "Overall the market is bullish and is in the range of 11,150 to 11,420. Any dip in the market should be sen as a buying opportunity."

Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, Britannia Industries, Dilip Buildcon, Adani Gas and national Aluminium Corporation or NALCO stocks were among the major gaining shares in the opening bell today while Indiabulls Housing Finance, Container Corporation of India or CCI, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Dewan Housing Finance Limited or DHFL and Ashok Leyland were the major stocks that were in the negative zone.

Except for IT and Tech index, all other indices were in the negative zone. IT major Kellton Tech Solutions share price shot up 3.56 per cent in the opening bell, shares of Ramco Systems rose 2.47 per cent, Rolta India shares added 2.31 per cent while NIIT counter added around 1 per cent in the intraday trade.

Among the major Asian markets, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index shed 0.25 per cent, South Korean Kospi added 0.11 per cent, Hang Seng crashed 1.11 per cent while the Shanghai markets were down by 0.92 per cent.