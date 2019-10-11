Sensex settles at 38,127; Nifty50 holds 11,300-mark, Tata Steel, Infosys, Suzlon Energy stocks gain

The BSE Sensex gained 246 points and closed at 38,127 levels while the 50-stocks Nifty index shot up 66 points and closed at 11,301 levels on Friday, ending the day's choppy trading session with decent gains supported by buying in industry heavyweights such as Infosys, Tata Steel. The Bank Nifty index edged 29 points higher and closed at 28,042 levels.

On S&P BSE Sensex, Infosys and Vedanta added 4 per cent each to settle as the top gainers at the 30-share index, while YES Bank settled as the top loser, down 3 per cent.

On NSE, the Nifty50 index closed at 11,305 level, up 70 points or 0.63 per cent. Infosys, Cipla, and Vedanta, which gained between 4-5 per cent, were the top gainers at the 50-share index. On the downside, YES Bank, Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL settled as top losers, down in the range of 2-3 per cent.

Metal stocks led the bull run on the domestic market on Friday as the BSE Metal index shot up 2.4 per cent. Shares of Tata Steel soared 2.65 per cent, Jindal Steel & Power shares went northward 2.98 per cent, Hindalco Industries counter went up 2.66 per cent while Steel Authority of India or SAIL scrip rose 1.42 per cent.

IT stocks also witnessed some fresh buying in the intraday trade as the BSE IT index added around 1.65 per cent on Friday trade session. IT major Infosys share price rose over 4 per cent, shares of Aptech rose 4.47 per cent, Hexaware Technologies shares added near 3 per cent, NIIT Technologies stock price increased by 3.87 per cent while Tech Mahindra shares soared near 1.5 per cent.

Overall, the market was slightly in favour of declines. A little over 1,300 stocks declined, relative to 1,100 stocks that advanced. Furthermore, nearly 270 stocks hit a 52-week low at the BSE, while only 38 stocks hit a 52-week high.