September 2024 Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days—Check Full List

New Delhi: Banks across the country will be closed for a total of 15 days throughout September 2024 including weekends and local holidays. However, you can still carry out your banking activities via mobile and internet banking even though many bank branches will be shut due to these holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a detailed list of bank holidays for September 2024, showing which states and days bank branches will be closed.

It's important to remember that banks won't be closed for all these days in every state or region. The 15-day closure refers to the total number of days banks will be closed across various parts of the country due to local holidays. For example, banks in Gangtok will close for Pang-Lhabsol but in Tamil Nadu they will remain open on that day.

Bank Holidays in September 2024

According to the RBI's list, bank branches will be closed on various days in September 2024 for different holidays across the country. Here are the key dates:

- September 4: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

- September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi / Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) / Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata / Vinayakar Chathurthi

- September 14: Karma Puja / First Onam (Also 2nd Saturday)

- September 16: Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (Bara Vafat)

- September 17: Indrajatra / Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)

- September 18: Pang-Lhabsol

- September 20: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

- September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

- September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

Bank Closures for Weekends in September 2024

In addition to the holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends:

- Sundays: September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

- Second Saturday: September 14

- Fourth Saturday: September 28

The Reserve Bank of India categorises its holidays into three groups: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it's important to note that bank holidays differ from state to state and are not observed by all banks. These holidays are often based on local festivals or specific occasions announced in those states.