New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has made his debut on the Hurun India Rich List 2024. The bollywood superstar's growing wealth has been attributed to not just silver screen, but his high stakes in two business ventures. Hurun list refers to the richest Indians in the world. This is the 13 th year of the list. Wealth calculations are a snapshot as of 31 st July 2024.

With a staggering wealth of Rs 7,300 crore, the 'King of bollywood' has been riding on the success of both ventures --Kolkata Knight Riders and Red Chillies Entertainment.

"With 44.1 million followers on twitter, shah rukh khan, 58, is the most followed individual from the 2024 2024 Hurun India rich list on indian social media, followed by Hrithik Roshan with 32.3 million followers," it added.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani and family has pipped Mukesh Ambani to gain the numero uno position in 2024 Hurun India rich list. Adani, 62, has a whopping wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore.

Top 10 in 2024 Hurun India Rich List

““India is emerging as Asia’s wealth creation engine! While China saw a 25% decline in its number of billionaires, India experienced a 29% increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires. For the first time, the Hurun India Rich List features 1,539 entrants, showcasing a diverse range of wealth creators—from family-run businesses and startup founders to private equity investors, angel investors, next-generation leaders, film stars, and more. The stories within the Hurun India Rich List not only reflect the dynamics of India's modern economy and offer a glimpse into its future trajectory. The future is nothing short of exciting!” ," said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

The Hurun List found that over the past five years, several billionaires have experienced significant growth, propelling them to higher ranks as their companies 'generated unprecedented wealth'. "Notably, Gautam Adani emerged as a prominent example, with Gautam's wealth skyrocketing from the 4th position in 2020 to claim the number one spot, marking an eightfold increase. Kumar Mangalam Birla, also ascended in the rankings, witnessing a 6.9-fold increase in wealth over the last five years," it added.

The report said that India’s billionaire count crossed triple century with 334 USD billionaires, 6 times since the list’s debut 13 years ago.