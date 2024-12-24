Share Market Holiday: Is Stock Market Closed For Trading On Christmas Day 2024? Check Full Holiday List For 2025
Stock Market Holiday: The first holiday was on January 26 for Republic Day in 2024, while the Christmas holiday marks the final stock market holiday of the year.
Stock Market Holiday: The stock markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on Wednesday for trading activities in observance of Christmas 2024. Adding further, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will suspend trading during both the morning and evening sessions.
Notably, the BSE and NSE observed 16 holidays in 2024. The first holiday was on January 26 for Republic Day, while the Christmas holiday marks the final stock market holiday of the year. Furthermore, a major global stock exchanges in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and across Europe will also remain closed alongside the Indian markets.
Stock Market Holidays In 2025
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|Remarks
|February 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|Mahashivratri
|Market Closed
|March 14, 2025
|Friday
|Holi
|Market Closed
|March 31, 2025
|Monday
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
|Market Closed
|April 10, 2025
|Thursday
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|Market Closed
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|Market Closed
|April 18, 2025
|Friday
|Good Friday
|Market Closed
|May 1, 2025
|Thursday
|Maharashtra Day
|Market Closed
|August 15, 2025
|Friday
|Independence Day
|Market Closed
|August 27, 2025
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Market Closed
|October 2, 2025
|Thursday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
|Market Closed
|October 21, 2025
|Tuesday
|Diwali Laxmi Pujan
|Market Closed (Muhurat Trading on this day)
|October 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|Diwali Balipratipada
|Market Closed
|November 5, 2025
|Wednesday
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|Market Closed
|December 25, 2025
|Thursday
|Christmas
|Market Closed
BSE Holiday List In 2025
According to the BSE, there are 14 stock market holidays scheduled for 2025. The first holiday is on February 26, marking the occasion of Mahashivratri. Republic Day, observed on January 26, falls on a Sunday in 2025. The final holiday of the year will be on December 25, for Christmas.
Muhurat Trading In 2025
Muhurat Trading, held on Diwali, will take place on Tuesday, October 21. The NSE and BSE will announce the trading timings for this session at a later date.
