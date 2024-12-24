Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2835481https://zeenews.india.com/economy/share-market-holiday-is-stock-market-closed-for-trading-on-christmas-day-2024-check-full-holiday-list-for-2025-2835481.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
SHARE MARKET

Share Market Holiday: Is Stock Market Closed For Trading On Christmas Day 2024? Check Full Holiday List For 2025

Stock Market Holiday: The first holiday was on January 26 for Republic Day in 2024, while the Christmas holiday marks the final stock market holiday of the year. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2024, 06:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Share Market Holiday: Is Stock Market Closed For Trading On Christmas Day 2024? Check Full Holiday List For 2025 Image Credit: Freepik

Stock Market Holiday: The stock markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on Wednesday for trading activities in observance of Christmas 2024. Adding further, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will suspend trading during both the morning and evening sessions.

Notably, the BSE and NSE observed 16 holidays in 2024. The first holiday was on January 26 for Republic Day, while the Christmas holiday marks the final stock market holiday of the year. Furthermore, a major global stock exchanges in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and across Europe will also remain closed alongside the Indian markets. 

Stock Market Holidays In 2025 

Date Day Holiday Remarks
February 26, 2025 Wednesday Mahashivratri Market Closed
March 14, 2025 Friday Holi Market Closed
March 31, 2025 Monday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) Market Closed
April 10, 2025 Thursday Shri Mahavir Jayanti Market Closed
April 14, 2025 Monday Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti Market Closed
April 18, 2025 Friday Good Friday Market Closed
May 1, 2025 Thursday Maharashtra Day Market Closed
August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day Market Closed
August 27, 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi Market Closed
October 2, 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra Market Closed
October 21, 2025 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan Market Closed (Muhurat Trading on this day)
October 22, 2025 Wednesday Diwali Balipratipada Market Closed
November 5, 2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Market Closed
December 25, 2025 Thursday Christmas Market Closed

BSE Holiday List In 2025 

According to the BSE, there are 14 stock market holidays scheduled for 2025. The first holiday is on February 26, marking the occasion of Mahashivratri. Republic Day, observed on January 26, falls on a Sunday in 2025. The final holiday of the year will be on December 25, for Christmas.

Muhurat Trading In 2025

Muhurat Trading, held on Diwali, will take place on Tuesday, October 21. The NSE and BSE will announce the trading timings for this session at a later date. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK