Shocking! A Karnataka-based farmer receives merely Rs 8.36 for 205 Kg of onions after travelling 415 km -- Read full story

New Delhi: A Karnataka-based farmer earned merely Rs 8.36 for 205 Kilograms of onions after transporting his consignment 415 kilometres to Bengaluru’s Yeshwantpur market from his village at Gadag in North Karnataka. The porter service and freight charges were deducted from his gross income, that left him with merely a miniscule amount. The receipt showing the total paid money of Rs 8.36 has gone viral on the Internet.

As per the viral tweet, the total price for 205 kg of onions is Rs 410 but the porter service and freight charges were deducted. Thereafter, he got only Rs 8.36.

“This is how The double engine Govt of @narendramodi & @BSBommai doubling the income of farmers (Adani) Gadag farmer travels 415 km to Bengaluru to sell onions, gets Rs 8.36 for 205 kg!” the Twitter user named Arjun has shared the receipt.

The post has gone viral receiving over 100 likes and 71 retweets.

Netizens have mixed response for the story. One user said it’s really shocking. Without farmers we are nothing. Is this the rate that has to be offered to them? Is the govt sleeping? While another user wrote, “This is so sad - how can dealers, government and ministers sleep at night fleecing hard working farmers.”

Very shoking!!! — lohith kumar dc (@lohitkumardc) November 29, 2022

