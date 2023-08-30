trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655736
NewsBusinessEconomy
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

Sitharaman Directs Rural Banks To Remove Duplication Of Jan Dhan Accounts

Sitharaman also said that banks should map RRBs with MSME clusters and put greater thrust on increasing the network of rural branches in cluster areas identified by the Ministry of MSME. 

Last Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 09:27 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sitharaman Directs Rural Banks To Remove Duplication Of Jan Dhan Accounts Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday directed regional rural banks (RRBs) to remove duplication of Jan Dhan accounts and facilitate storage facilities for apple growers, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. 

She said this during a review meeting of RRBs, where she emphasized on digital capability upgradation of RRBs and instructed the chairman of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to ensure that all RRBs under its ambit acquire digital onboarding capability by November 1, 2023. (Also Read: Innovative Business Idea: Invest Rs 5,000 To Rs 10,000 And Earn Rs 1800 To Rs 3000 Per Day - Unlocking Daily Dividends)

Also present during the meeting were the banking secretary as well as the additional secretary along with heads of RRBs, RBI officials, and representatives of NABARD. (Also Read: 8 Alternative Methods For ATM Cash Withdrawal Without A Debit Card)

Sitharaman also said that banks should map RRBs with MSME clusters and put greater thrust on increasing the network of rural branches in cluster areas identified by the Ministry of MSME. 

She further emphasized increasing penetration under Mudra Yojana and financial inclusion, while stating that a roadmap has to be prepared for completing the designated activities in a time-bound manner.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train