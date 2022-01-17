Skill-based training will empower the youth, says Alok Dangas

Post pandemic we have seen many changes in the society and environment around us. One of the key transformations is that people have gathered courage and started to work for ety with various groups. Many campaigns have worked around the fact to uplift the youth by many training programmes that will enhance the overall confidence of the youth in the nation. Many young minds are going in the wayward directions and they need to be centralised towards a single motto and the talent should be reciprocated to all.

Social development of the youth aims at the overall development of the human potential and enables them to deliver the best among the rest. True potential leaders that stir the emotions of tomorrow’s nation are built through the endless efforts and continuous overcoming of inhibitions. Nowadays, youth development is essential and by mentoring we can create mental strength for the youths. It has been seen that the energy goes into various directions and many of the youth these days are getting into bad habits such as substance abuse easily due to the lucrative offers and under the influence of their friends. It is essential to conduct various campaigns for the youth that tells the post substance abuse time and how to cope with it up.

Encouraging the Young Talent of India

No doubt India has the largest youth population in the world. They need proper training and skill development to devote their energies to the positive direction. The presence of substances among the youth seems to be an alarming situation in India. Not only friends as stated above, but many other factors are also responsible for the intake of substances such as high-stress levels, change in the value systems, frustration that includes inadequate coping skills, peer pressure. All these problems cause complex problems and a lack of confidence in today’s youth. Social welfare programmes such as upliftment of confidence, personality development, and how to rescue stress levels among the youth. One more aspect of the youth upliftment is how to reduce substance abuse among the youth.

There are various prevention programmes such as caring for the social programme in which Alok Dangas is actively participating. He holds the responsibility for empowering youth and creating a positive environment for them. His main aim is to work towards social and create a better environment for the betterment of society. Various innovative ways are incorporated and they prove to be the right platform to harness the energy in the positive direction. Mentoring programmes are conducted to root positively amongst the youth and take place at several locations. The majority of the youth doesn’t have any skill training as India is deprived of the major skill force training programmes. To make India the workforce of the world, Alok provides major skill-enhancing programmes to improve productivity.