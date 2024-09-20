Software Engineer Turns Swiggy Delivery Agent After Being Fired From Job, LinkedIn Post Goes Viral

New Delhi: Dire situation and desperation to keep afloat, pay the monthly bills pushed a software developer from Chennai to become a Swiggy Delivery Agent after he was fired from his job. A LinkedIn user who goes by the name Riyazuddin has shared his journey while he is prepared to take up the next job, bidding farewell to Swiggy.

His LinkedIn post that has now gone viral on social media, is about an awe-inspiring tale of resilience.

"A few months ago, life took an unexpected turn when I was laid off from my job. With rejections piling up and bills to pay, I found myself in a difficult financial position. During that time, I made the decision to become a Swiggy delivery partner to meet my financial needs," he wrote.

Riyazuddin has amply thanked Swiggy for being a part of his journey.

"I still remember those early morning rides, the blazing afternoon sun, the pouring rain, and those late-night deliveries. Each delivery wasn’t just about the earnings, it was a step forward in reclaiming my resilience. Swiggy gave me an opportunity to stay afloat when everything else seemed to sink," he posted.

The techie also reminisced the rejections that he had to face after he was laid off from his previous job.

"It was not easy—balancing hope, rejection, and the grind of the day-to-day. But those months as a Swiggy delivery partner gave me more than just financial support; they gave me invaluable lessons in patience, persistence, and humility. Every order I delivered made me stronger," he said.

"Today, I’m incredibly grateful to announce that I’ve started a new chapter with a new company. While I’m excited for this fresh start, I want to take a moment to bid a proper farewell to my time with Swiggy. I owe a lot to those tough, heartful memories of the streets, the customers, and the support Swiggy provided when I needed it most," he said.

Signing off with an optimistic note, the Chennai techie reminded people to maintain resoluteness and stay firm during testing times.

"To anyone going through a tough time right now—hang in there. Sometimes, life’s unexpected detours lead us to places of growth and strength we never imagined," he wrote.