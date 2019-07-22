Soon, Vande Bharat Express train between New Delhi and Katra; PMO nod awaited

In good news for pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi, the Indian Railways will soon launch Vande Bharat Express train between New Delhi and Katra. Sources have told Zee News that all concerned departments and ministries, apart from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), have given their approval for the same.

Once the Prime Minister’s Office gives the nod, India’s fastest train, Vande Bharat, will start running between the national capital and Katra.

However, passengers will have to shed some extra amount if they wish to travel in the train on the New Delhi-Katra route. According to the sources, the fare for chair car of Vande Bharat Express will be Rs 1620 per seat. For the executive class, the tickets will cost Rs 3015 for each passenger.

When compared to the fares of other trains for same distance, the tickets cost approximately 30-40% than the regular price.

The time table of the train has also been finalised by the authorities. The train will start from New Delhi junction at 6 am and will reach Katra at 2 pm the same day. The train will travel via Ambala, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi.

As per the time table, the train will reach Ambala junction at 8.10 am, Ludhiana junction at 9.22 am and Jammu Tawi at 12.40 pm. The stoppage time for the train at each of the station will be two minutes.

On the down route, the train will depart from Katra at 3 pm and reach New Delhi at 11 pm. Timing for other stations are: Jammu Tawi – 4.18 pm, Ludhiana – 7.36 pm and Ambala – 8.56 pm. The stoppage time will remain two minutes for each station.

As of now, Vande Bharat Express runs between New Delhi and Varanasi.