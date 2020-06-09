Start this business and earn Rs 70,000 every month; Centre will help you with funds

New Delhi: For small businesses there are a variety of opportunities, which if tapped properly, can give great returns.

One such business can be that of Dairy Farm, for the dairy products have an important role in the Indian kitchen and will always find a market. You can invest Rs 5 lakh and earn upto Rs 70,000 per month. So this can be a great opportunity for those looking to start this business

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), MUDRA has created products/ schemes named --Shishu, Kishore and Tarun. Shishu covers loans upto Rs 50,000, Kishor covers loans above Rs 50,000 and upto 5 lakh while Tarun covers loans above 5 lakh and upto 10 lakh.

How much will you need to start the Project?

You can start by making flavoured milk, curd, butter milk and ghee. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 16.5 lakh, out of which you will have to manage Rs 5 lakh as your own fund. The rest (70 percent) will be provided under MUDRA scheme. Banks will give your Rs 7.5 lakh as term loan and RS 4 lakh as working capital.

Expense on raw materials

Every month you will have to buy 12,500 litre raw milk, 1000 kg sugar, 200 kg flavours and 625 kg spice including salt for which you will need Rs 4 lakh as your expense.

How much will be the turnover?

You can sell upto 75 litre flavoured milk, 36,000 litre curd, 90,000 litre butter milk and 4500 KG ghee for which your yearly turnover may stand at Rs 82.5 lakh.

How much profit will you make?

Out of the turnover of Rs 82.5 lakh, your yearly investment will stand at Rs 74.40 lakh including interest of 14 percent on your loan. Thus you will earn Rs 8.10 lakh profit yearly.

How much area will be required?

For the project you will need 1000 square feet area out of which 500 square feet will be utilised for processing area, 150 square feet for refrigeration room, 150 square feet for washing area, 100 square feet for office area and 100 square feet for washing rooms etc.

Machines required for the project

You will require packing machine, cream separator, autoclave, bottles, refrigerator, deep freezer, can cooler, copper bottom heating vessels, stainless steel storing vessels, plastic tray, dispenser, slot conveyers etc.