Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795120https://zeenews.india.com/economy/state-bank-of-india-raises-rs-7500-crore-through-basel-iii-compliant-tier-2-bond-issuance-2795120.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
STATE BANK OF INDIA

State Bank of India Raises Rs 7,500 Crore Through Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bond Issuance

The bonds are issued for a tenor of 15 years, with call option after 10 years and each anniversary dates thereafter and are rated AAA with stable outlook from CRISIL Ratings Limited and CARE Ratings Limited.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

State Bank of India Raises Rs 7,500 Crore Through Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bond Issuance

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, raised Rs 7,500 crores at a coupon rate of 7.33% through its second Basel III compliant Tier 2 bond issuance for the current financial year. 

The bonds are issued for a tenor of 15 years, with call option after 10 years and each anniversary dates thereafter and are rated AAA with stable outlook from CRISIL Ratings Limited and CARE Ratings Limited.

"The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of 3 times against the base issue size of Rs. 4,000 crores. The total number of bids received was 77 indicating participation from diverse set of qualified institutional bidders. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds, banks etc," SBI said in a statement.

C S Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India said that wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the country’s largest Bank.

Based on the response, the Bank has decided to accept Rs 7,500 crores at a coupon rate of 7.33% payable annually for a tenor of 15 years with a call option after 10 years and each anniversary dates thereafter.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months